How to win the big political arguments – the art of a well-timed briefing
‘Pitch rolling’ – or fully preparing the ground, including public opinion, for an important policy announcement – has become a key part of the Tory government playbook, writes Andrew Grice. But it doesn’t always go as planned
When Jeremy Hunt delivered his autumn statement in November, there were remarkably few surprises, in a break with the usual practice of the chancellor pulling a “rabbit” out of his Budget hat.
The other Budget tradition – secrecy ahead of the event – has long since died. In 1947, the chancellor, Hugh Dalton, resigned for tipping off a journalist about one of his measures minutes before he announced them. Today the Treasury pumps out press releases in the week before a fiscal event to spread the jam more thinly and secure more positive headlines.
Hunt appeared to take this process to new lengths by pre-briefing £55bn of tax rises and spending cuts in an unusual level of detail. It was an example of what politicians call “pitch rolling” – preparing political, media and public opinion for a big policy announcement so it “lands well,” in the spin doctors’ language.
