Michael Gove is key to the Tories’ chances at the next election

If there is anyone who can straddle the concerns of voters who want more housebuilding and those who don’t want it in their back yards, it might be Gove, writes John Rentoul

Tuesday 06 December 2022 15:56
He is an activist minister and a good communicator

(Getty Images)

Michael Gove is one of the few ministers who know how to make change happen in government; even if the latest change he has made seems to have been to abandon the Conservatives’ housebuilding target.

Yesterday, he announced that the target of building 300,000 new homes a year by the mid-2020s would be “advisory”. This has been mocked as a U-turn to avoid a Tory MPs’ rebellion, although it was described more temperately by Nick Gibb, the minister on media duty this morning, as an exercise in “parliamentary democracy”.

It is in fact more like a W-turn, because Gove has announced a retreat from the target before. In May, he said he was keen not to be bound by the “arithmetic” of housing targets. He was accused of betraying young people then, although some commentators gave him credit for being straight about an unrealistic target and for saying that “it’s no kind of success simply to hit a target if the homes built are shoddy”.

