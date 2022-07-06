Boris Johnson sacks Michael Gove as PM vows to ‘fight on’

Boris Johnson has sacked senior cabinet minister Michael Gove after the levelling up secretary told him he had lost support of the Conservative Party and should now resign.

The prime minister is refusing to resign and will “fight on”, his allies say, after dramatic confrontations at No 10 with senior cabinet ministers who have pleaded with him to accept the game is up.

Mr Gove privately told Mr Johnson it is time to quit as PM at a meeting earlier on Wednesday, The Independent understands.

Referring to Mr Gove as a “snake”, one No 10 source told the BBC that “you can’t have a snake who is not with you on any of the big arguments who then gleefully tells the press the leader has to go”.

Mr Johnson told ministers he remains “focused on the important issues facing the country”, The Independent was told by a senior ally – setting the scene for further resignations in the hours to come.

James Duddridge, the PM’s parliamentary private secretary, told Sky News: “The prime minister is in buoyant mood and will fight on. He has a 14 million mandate and so much to do for the county.”

The senior ally added: “I expect him to make senior cabinet appointments this evening.”

Home secretary Priti Patel, transport secretary Grant Shapps, Welsh secretary Simon Hart and Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis were seen heading into No 10 on Wednesday evening.

Ms Patel told Mr Johnson he has lost the support of MPs during her discussion with the PM. The home secretary told him the overwhelming view of the parliamentary party was that his time at No 10 was up.

Mr Shapps is also understood to have made clear he believed Mr Johnson had lost the support of a majority of Tory MPs.

The powerful 1922 Committee of Conservative backbenchers pulled back from a threat to change party rules immediately to allow another confidence vote in Boris Johnson.

The group decided it would be unfair to ditch the 12-month grace period currently enjoyed by the prime minister before committee elections can take place on Monday.

However, a source on the committee said the group does not expect Mr Johnson to remain in power until Monday, after a group of cabinet ministers headed to No 10 to tell the PM it is time to go.

Despite the lack of agreement on a rule change, 1922 committee chair Sir Graham Brady was reportedly heading into Downing Street to “offer wise counsel” on Wednesday night.

Tory MP Alec Shelbrooke said elections to the 1922 Committee had been opened, will close at midday Monday, before a vote takes place between 2pm and 4pm on Monday. The result will be announced on Monday evening.

It would then be up to a new executive to decide whether to change the rules to bring forward a fresh confidence vote, which currently cannot take place until next year after the PM narrowly survived last month’s ballot.

Mr Shelbrooke later told Sky News it is “only a matter of time” before Mr Johnson leaves No 10.