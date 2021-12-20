The team is like musical chairs. Someone gets in for a game, does well but then has a Holocaust.” These are the words Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton used to describe his team’s poor performance earlier this season. He was being interviewed after losing 3-1 to Newport and, while searching for a word strong enough to convey just how bad his club had played, found on the tip of his tongue a reference to the Shoah.

Despite the furore caused by Barton’s comments, pundit and ex-footballer Carlton Cole did the same thing just a month later. Discussing West Ham’s upcoming games, he said: “You’ve got to give Man City some respect […]. Otherwise it will be a Holocaust and you don’t want that.”

Both former players activated the modern “sorry if I offended anybody” get-out clause, suggesting that either they couldn’t quite remember what they said, or that the feelings of the Jewish people – six million of whom were murdered in said Holocaust – could only be considered in the conditional. The Jewish community might reply in kind with: would that “if” were “that”.