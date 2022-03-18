Centrist Dad

Without music, my life is stuck in the wrong key

Watching the Hallé orchestra this week left Will Gore an emotional wreck, and wondering about his life choices

Friday 18 March 2022 13:08
Comments
<p>‘I have often thought how much comfort there must be in being able to make music, to play an instrument for nobody’s pleasure but your own’ </p>

‘I have often thought how much comfort there must be in being able to make music, to play an instrument for nobody’s pleasure but your own’

(Getty)

Regrets? I’ve had a few – but none more longstanding than my failure to learn a musical instrument.

I tried briefly, having piano lessons for a year or so when I was seven. I remember learning a basic ditty called “Let Us Chase the Squirrel”, the endless repetitions of which annoyed me as much as anyone else in the house. A squirrel could probably have played it better.

In my early teens, I fancied myself to be in love with a girl about whom I knew almost nothing except that she had a beautiful face and played the violin. If only I had stuck at the piano, I felt sure that a harmonic connection might have been possible – putting aside the fact that I never spoke to her and only met her briefly twice. Still, I blamed my lack of musicality.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in