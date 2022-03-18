Without music, my life is stuck in the wrong key

Regrets? I’ve had a few – but none more longstanding than my failure to learn a musical instrument.

I tried briefly, having piano lessons for a year or so when I was seven. I remember learning a basic ditty called “Let Us Chase the Squirrel”, the endless repetitions of which annoyed me as much as anyone else in the house. A squirrel could probably have played it better.

In my early teens, I fancied myself to be in love with a girl about whom I knew almost nothing except that she had a beautiful face and played the violin. If only I had stuck at the piano, I felt sure that a harmonic connection might have been possible – putting aside the fact that I never spoke to her and only met her briefly twice. Still, I blamed my lack of musicality.