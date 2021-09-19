Nadine Dorries: The best-selling reality star with the BBC in her sights

What does a minister of culture look like in a populist government? Why, the right honourable Nadine Vanessa Dorries MP, of course. What she might call the “metropolitan elite” decry her for her prolific output of middle-brow historical novels (such as The Children of Lovely Lane) and her appearance on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!, an unusual career move for an apprentice statesperson.

It’s been pointed out in these same snooty circles that her counterpart in Germany is a trained art historian, and that the French culture minister has written a book about Verdi, but no matter. Her very lack of high-brow tastes is the reason why Dorries has been given her promotion from middle-ranking minister at the department of health to the cabinet. She is the living embodiment of popular tastes and culture, and she’s proud of it. Her supposed unsuitability for the role makes her the best person for the job. Grasp that and you grasp all.