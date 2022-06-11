Superstar singer-songwriters Billie Eilish and Ellie Goulding spoke out on behalf of climate activists on Friday in an effort to raise the voices of the people trying to save our planet.

Ms Eilish presented day one of Overheated on Friday, a six-day event that brings together environmental activists, musicians and designers, at the O2 arena in London during the UK and Ireland leg of her Happier Than Ever world tour.

Speaking briefly at the event which was jam-packed full of activists discussing topics ranging from plant-based diets, to the fashion industry and the intersection of climate, race and privilege, Ms Eilish said she was “proud” of all the “amazing activists” who “have been working tirelessly to protect our planet and try to save us.”