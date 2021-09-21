Billie Eilish has revealed the designs for two pairs of trainers she designed in collaboration with Nike.

The pop star shared photos of herself wearing the Air Jordans on Instagram.

One is a lime green classic high-top Air Jordan 1 KO that features Eilish’s official logo on the tongue tab, while the other is a beige Air Jordan 15 Retro, her “favourite Jordan” ever.

Eilish said the shoes are “100 per cent vegan with over 20 per cent recycled material” and “gender-neutral”.

The trainers will be available at the end of September.