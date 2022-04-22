The Conservatives have long liked to call themselves “the party of law and order”, but that title is coming under attack.

After years of plummeting prosecution rates, meaning that only 6 per cent of recorded crimes in England and Wales now result in a charge, Labour is turning the spotlight on arrests.

Newly-released figures show that the number of arrests by police have halved since 2010, from 1.3 million a year to just over 600,000 in 2021.