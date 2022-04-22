Analysis

Tory woes continue as record as ‘party of law and order’ comes under attack

Figures showing arrests have halved since 2010 add to concern over plummeting prosecutions, Lizzie Dearden writes

Friday 22 April 2022 22:30
<p>Boris Johnson launching his police recruitment campaign in 2019 </p>

Boris Johnson launching his police recruitment campaign in 2019

The Conservatives have long liked to call themselves “the party of law and order”, but that title is coming under attack.

After years of plummeting prosecution rates, meaning that only 6 per cent of recorded crimes in England and Wales now result in a charge, Labour is turning the spotlight on arrests.

Newly-released figures show that the number of arrests by police have halved since 2010, from 1.3 million a year to just over 600,000 in 2021.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in