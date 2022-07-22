Analysis
Will the next prime minister seize the opportunity for a fresh approach to the English Channel crisis?
Days of damning reports have ripped into the Rwanda scheme and the overall Home Office strategy for immigration, Lizzie Dearden writes
The new prime minister will have their fair share of challenges, but one of the hardest to solve will be English Channel crossings.
Polling indicates that the issue is a high priority for Conservative Party members currently deciding between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, but neither candidate has had any involvement in asylum or immigration as part of their previous ministerial roles.
They may be thankful, given the results of policy approaches under Boris Johnson’s government.
