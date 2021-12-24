Why does travel always go wrong at Christmas?

Why, an editor demanded to know, is travel at Christmas always so lousy?

You can see his point. Christmas 2021 has taken the traditional festive disruption to trains, planes and automobiles to new dimension. Thameslink explains its failure to run trains from Brighton through central London to Cambridge on Covid-19 cases, seasonal illnesses and – a new one here – “the side effects from booster jabs”.

This excuse has two simultaneously side effects: regrettably feeding the bizarre – and very wrong – conspiracy theories of anti-vaxxers, and adding to the belief that travel at Christmas is somehow jinxed.