A

s the dust settles on the latest set of local elections, the Green Party is walking away with cause for celebration. The party gained nearly 90 councillors across England after Thursday’s vote – its best-ever performance.

A surge in Green support was recorded across the nation, including in major cities such as Oxford, Sheffield and Bristol, and in suburban areas such as Stockport, Hastings and South Tyneside. In London, co-leader Sian Berry achieved the party’s best-ever result, coming in third place in the mayoral race with 8 per cent of first-preference votes.

In the year of Cop26 – a set of key climate talks being hosted in the UK in November – it is “very plausible” that a high level of public concern over the climate crisis played a role in the Greens’ success, experts tell The Independent.