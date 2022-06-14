Residents of Whitby voting for a limit on the sale of second homes in the area is another of an increasing list of signs that the country's housing policies are in need of urgent attention.

The poll asked if all new-build and additional housing should be restricted to full-time local occupation as a primary residence. The answer was a resounding yes, with people 2,111 voting in favour and 157 against. It might be a small sample, with the Scarborough Borough Council at pains to point out that the it is not binding on any organisation, including the local council, but it shows the strength of feeling about making sure future policy reflects the current situation.

Whitby is the not the first place to look at such a measure. Residents of St Ives in Cornwall voted in a 2016 referendum on banning new-build second homes. More than 80 per cent agreed with the measure and that led to the led to the introduction of a “principal-residence policy”. The port town of Fowey and the village of Mevagissey followed suit. Other councils, such as in Brighton, are being aksed to consider similar proposals at the moment.