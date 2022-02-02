The office of home secretary is not an easy one, burdened as it is with responsibility for the volatile areas of crime, security, immigration and asylum.

Few holders of the post have had an easy run, but Priti Patel is looking increasingly embattled as crises mount on every front.

Her grilling before parliament’s Home Affairs Committee on Wednesday was indicative of a worsening situation, as MPs demanded answers - and accountability - for everything from misogyny in policing, record low rape prosecutions, rocketing small boat crossings across the English Channel and the stranding of British allies in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.