Home Office admits unlawful secret policy to seize all Channel migrants’ phones

The Home Office has admitted exercising an unlawful and secret policy of seizing mobile phones from all migrants crossing the English Channel.

Lawyers representing the home secretary made the admission at the High Court on Thursday, while fighting legal action brought by three asylum seekers.

The men, from Iraq and Iran, were all arrested on arrival in the UK despite committing no crime, and were stripped of their possessions.

British authorities kept their mobile phones for several months, leaving them unable to contact their loved ones, as one of the men feared his wife and seven-year-old daughter had been killed.

The claimants are asking the High Court to make declarations of “serious illegality”, award damages and require the Home Office to alert everyone affected by the unlawful policy.

Their lawyers estimate that hundreds or thousands of mobile phones may have been unlawfully seized dating back to 2018.

Alan Payne QC told the High Court: “The home secretary is accepting that the seizure policies were unlawful, were not in accordance with the law for the purpose of the European Convention on Human Rights andi did not provide a lawful basis for the processing of data.”

Mr Payne said a version of a mobile phone policy that has been scrapped was unlawful because it was “blanket and unpublished”.

He also admitted that a separate policy to keep asylum seekers' phones for a minimum of three months was a “disproportionate interference” with human rights, and that the complete extraction of data from every phone violated the Data Protection Act.

The Home Office also admits that a practice where asylum seekers were ordered to hand over their PIN numbers to allow immigration officers to access their phones was unlawful, as were the data protection impact assessments done at the time.