Sue Gray report: Who is expected to shoulder the blame over Partygate?

Individuals named in the report were notified over the weekend, says Ashley Cowburn

Monday 23 May 2022 19:46
Sue Gray is set to publish her long awaited report into Partygate

Sue Gray is set to publish her long awaited report into Partygate

(GOV.UK via Reuters)

The Whitehall mandarin tasked with examining rule-busting parties in No 10 is finally expected to publish her findings in the coming days.

It is not yet clear how many individuals will be named in Sue Gray’s long-awaited report, but all will have been notified by the senior civil servant’s team by 5pm on Sunday and given the opportunity to raise objections.

Ms Gray did not mention names in her interim report in January, but blasted “failures of leadership and judgement by different parts of No 10 and the Cabinet Office at different times”.

