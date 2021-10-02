North Korea’s recent show of bravado where, in the space of less than 20 days, it launched four state-of-the-art missiles, has undoubtedly rattled neighbours South Korea and Japan.

The purpose behind this barrage of missiles – including a new long-range cruise missile, railway-borne short-range ballistic missile, new hypersonic missile that can fit a nuclear warhead on top and a new anti-aircraft missile – may have been to twist the arm of certain countries into dialogue, according to experts.

At the same time as acting like a bully in the region, North Korea is hinting at leaving the door open to South Korea for talks. It even agreed to resume hotlines with the South – showing a mildly softening of stance.