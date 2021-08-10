Why Boris Johnson will out-earn David Cameron when he leaves No 10

The revelation that, despite everything, David Cameron managed to make £7m out of Greensill Capital during his time with the controversial finance group before it went bust has, as they say, raised eyebrows. Most eyebrows were elevated because of the nature of Cameron’s duties, as a sort of glorified telesales rep, because of the way he was cashing in on his time in “public service”, because of the way the company was run, and because, by most people’s standards, such income is beyond their dreams. Boris Johnson’s eyebrows were likely not raised at all, or if they were raised it was because the sums reported are so paltry. Johnson, reportedly, “needs a million quid a year just to get by”, and famously finds living on his prime ministerial and MP’s total salary of £157,352 a year very tough indeed. Again, that puts him in the very top 1 per cent of income taxpayers in the UK and, with some additional income he may receive from book royalties and interests in family properties or savings, he might even cross the £236,000 or so required to put him in the top 0.5 per cent of UK taxpayers.

It’s not enough, though, for a man with the commitments, tastes and expectations of Boris Johnson, who has always been well-off and, as is well documented, has mixed in the poshest of circles. He appears to want to support his many children and, where appropriate, add to whatever natural advantages they possess by securing them expensive private educations and holidays. His recent divorce will have reduced his means and destabilised his often chaotic finances. During a well-publicised stand-up row with his then-girlfriend now-wife Carrie Symonds, she scolded him for having no understanding about money, and no one has disputed the substance of that claim. That said, Johnson has acquired a reputation for being mean with money and never having bought a round of drinks. As the recent investigations into the refurbishment of the Downing Street flat and his last holiday in the Caribbean demonstrate, his default position is that someone loses – friends, colleagues, acquaintances, an employer, the taxpayer, or some vague party benefactor will pick up the tab. Even for a man who has spent such a long time as journalist, he has a taste for freebies, and the more extravagant the better.