New poll shows Americans’ confidence in core US institutions is badly divided

New polling data has revealed that at a time of intense political polarisation, the American public are profoundly divided in their opinion of the country’s most important institutions.

According to the latest results from a Gallup tracking study, the public’s trust varies widely across different core institutions, with Democrats and Republicans holding very different ones high or low in their esteem.

Some of the differences are predictable: with Joe Biden in office, some 62 per cent of Democratic-leaning voters put their confidence in the presidency, as opposed to just 13 per cent of Republicans.