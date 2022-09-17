Everton in talks over new contract for Anthony Gordon
Everton rejected an offer from Chelsea for Gordon in the summer, while Newcastle and Tottenham also showed an interest in the 21-year-old
Everton are in talks with Anthony Gordon about giving the winger a new contract as they bid to keep the Chelsea target at Goodison Park for the long term.
Everton rejected an offer from Stamford Bridge for Gordon in the summer, while Newcastle and Tottenham also showed an interest in the 21-year-old.
But while Gordon has three years left on his current deal, it was signed before he was a regular in the first team and a new contract would reflect his status as one of the most important players for manager Frank Lampard.
