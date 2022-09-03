Jump to content
Frank Lampard adamant Virgil van Dijk should have been sent off in Everton’s draw with Liverpool

The Toffees boss believes the Dutch defender’s challenge on Amadou Onana should have been checked by VAR

Richard Jolly
Goodison Park
Saturday 03 September 2022 15:57
(REUTERS)

Frank Lampard criticised the officials for not sending Virgil van Dijk off in the Merseyside derby for a foul on Amadou Onana that he felt was a dangerous tackle.

The Liverpool centre-back was cautioned for a foul on the Everton summer signing in the 0-0 draw at Goodison Park but Lampard was surprised at referee Anthony Taylor’s decision and more surprised VAR Darren England did not intervene to dismiss the Dutchman.

And Lampard, who is aggrieved his players were criticised for time-wasting this week, felt Everton would have had a greater chance of recording a first win of the season if Liverpool had been reduced to 10 men for the last 20 minutes.

He said: “I have heard a lot this week insinuating about timewasting and my players at Leeds. I love Virgil van Dijk as a player. He is fantastic.

“Sometimes you mistime tackles and they look bad or are bad and he connects with Amadou on the shin when Amadou’s foot on the ground. I am surprised it hasn’t gone to VAR and the referee goes to the monitor and makes the right decision. For me it was a red card and that changes the face of the last 20 minutes.”

Lampard was relieved Onana was not hurt and said: “There was some talk about our tackles [in previous derbies]. The ref just has a job to do and the VAR and I just think they got that wrong.”

Lampard praised Jordan Pickford for a string of saves to earn Everton a point, with the goalkeeper denying Darwin Nunez, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.

(AFP via Getty Images)

He added: “He was absolutely superb. The saves in the second half were a world-class level. When he plays like that everyone understands he is England’s No. 1.”

Lampard was delighted with his team’s efforts, saying: “I thought it was a great game, a great performance from us. Both teams were full of intensity. I am really proud of the players.”

