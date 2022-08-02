Horror crash at track cycling sees Matt Walls fly into crowd

A horror crash took place on Sunday at the Commonwealth Games track cycling event, causing Matt Walls to fly into the crowd.

A massive pile-up of riders at the Lee Valley VeloPark occurred during the men’s scratch race second heat in qualifying on day three of Birmingham 2022. Walls, who required medical attention and was later taken to hospital, was confirmed by Team England late on Sunday to be “alert and talking, as he has been throughout”.

Matt Bostock of the Isle of Man was also involved in the accident, and was taken away on a stretcher to a round of applause from spectators. A member of the crowd was taken away in a wheelchair covered in blood, while a young girl received treatment for a cut to her arm.