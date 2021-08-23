Elaine Thompson-Herah rockets towards immortality as track’s sprint queen

It took Elaine Thompson-Herah longer than her race to realise the magnitude of her latest sizzling performance: 10.54.

Confirmation of the second-fastest women’s 100m time in history eventually arrived to send the Jamaican stumbling backwards in disbelief at the shiny new Hayward Field.

The double-double Olympic champion wheeled away in delight as a sheepish Sha’Carri Richardson swiftly exited the stage, snubbing the customary pleasantries among her fellow athletes at the stacked Diamond League Prefontaine Classic in Oregon.