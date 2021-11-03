Chasing the ‘Holy Grail’ in women’s rugby

A home World Cup in 2025 could see the ‘Holy Grail’ of a sold-out Twickenham achieved, believes Red Roses legend Katy Daley-Mclean.

The RFU confirmed last month they will be bidding to host the tournament for a second time having previously done so in 2010, when England finished as runners-up with Daley-McLean at fly-half.

The game has evolved immeasurably since then – Daley-Mclean juggled her World Cup commitments 11 years ago with a full-time job as a primary school teacher – and the 35-year-old believes hosting the showpiece event would be the next step in pushing momentum forward.