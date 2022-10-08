Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Frank Lampard has built Everton’s resurgence on newfound defensive resilience

The Toffees are more assured off the ball and have added greater ball-winning capacity in midfield – while the coaching on show has yielded tangible on-pitch improvements

Richard Jolly
Friday 07 October 2022 13:23
Comments
<p>Safe hands: Lampard with Jordan Pickford and Conor Coady</p>

Safe hands: Lampard with Jordan Pickford and Conor Coady

(Getty)

When Everton and Manchester United last met, a solitary goal separated them. As they prepare to reconvene at Goodison Park on Sunday, there is one goal between them again. Everton have conceded seven, United six. The difference is that, between them, Jordan Pickford and Asmir Begovic have had to retrieve the ball from the back of their net seven times this season. Last Sunday, David de Gea was beaten on six occasions in one afternoon.

Strange as it would have sounded a few months ago, Everton have the Premier League’s best defensive record. They are the only team who have only conceded two or more goals in a game once. In their last six matches, they have let in just four.

Indeed, they have become more stingy during a period when Frank Lampard has sacrificed a third centre-back to add another midfielder.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in