How do you write about travelling England football fans, when each one you meet is polite and thoughtful, but you are already reading about clashes with foreign supporters on the day of the first England match? It is not easy to reconcile the two scenarios.

It is also worth noting that, according to German police on Sunday, only Serbian fans were arrested after an incident between their supporters and England’s in Gelsenkirchen. There is nothing to suggest that the English were responsible in that situation; seven Serbs were taken into custody, and one was accused of causing grievous bodily harm, leading to an ongoing investigation.

While the score in the Euro 2024 Group C game would end up 1-0 to England, they trailed heavily in the arrests column. Not that that’s something to actually celebrate, of course.