Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Fans have been left bloodied as violent clashes broke out between rivals England and Serbia fans just hours before their opening game this evening at Euro 2024.

Tables were thrown and glasses smashed during the carnage outside the Aleppo bar in central Gelsenkirchen, with one football supporter pictured with blood streaming down his face.

Dozens of Serbs were attacked with projectiles with 200 German riot police rushing to the scene to break up the large-scale brawl, which one witness described as “premeditated”.

One English fan who saw the incident said that a group of men in balaclavas “ran around the corner and started throwing bottles.”

Did you see what happened? Email holly.evans@independent.co.uk

Glass tables shattered after fights break out between fans ( REUTERS )

Glass and debris litter the floor outside the Aleppo bar after fights broke out ( REUTERS )

“I ran away and the next thing I saw was the tables being smashed and chairs being thrown,” the fan, who gave his name as Larry, added.

One man, reportedly from Birmingham, was wounded in the head during the fight, according to the Mirror.

It comes ahead of the Three Lions’ opening fixture against Serbia in Group C, which is set to kick off at 8pm tonight.

Another eyewitness told MailOnline: “There was a sudden burst of violence. It came out of nowhere.

“It was unclear who started what. But to me it seemed liked a group of fans rushed the bar where Serbs were drinking and it all kicked off with tables, chairs and bottles thrown.

“One man had blood pouring from a head wound - he was English I believe.”

A man with injuries being led away after the fight in Gelsenkirchen ahead of tonight’s match ( Getty Images )

Eyewitnesses said “everything you can imagine” was thrown at the Serbia supporters, while it has been reported that Albanian fans were also involved in the initial brawl.

Videos circulating online show skirmishes as “tables, chairs, glass bottles” were all “thrown and smashed in a side street just off the main square”.

Police can be seen chasing those involved and breaking up individuals, while one fan can be seen being kicked on the ground before officers intervene.

A mother and son enjoying their regular Sunday routine of coffee opposite the scene said they were sat on the first floor when “all of a sudden bits of food and bottles started being thrown.”

Beate Rafrlkski, 66, added: “They have had too much beer I expect – there’s too much emotion. We were anxious the trouble was going to spread to inside the café.”

The clashes come after footage emerged of a man being shot near a Euro 2024 fan park in Hamburg, after he threatened police officers with a pick axe and an incendiary device.

Officers opened fire when the man refused to put down the weapon, with pictures showing the suspect on the ground after he was hit in the leg.

Footage emerged of a man being shot near a Euro 2024 fan park in Hamburg ( REUTERS )

Dressed all in black and carrying a rucksack, he was seen shouting and bellowing at officers in the St Pauli district.

After turning his back, the man was doused in pepper spray before armed police leapt the barriers in pursuit, with four loud gunshots heard.

The incident happened on the Reeperbahn at the the sidelines of a fan parade, known as the ‘Fan Walk’ which began at 12.30pm local time.

Police cordon off an area near the Reeperbahn in Hamburg ( AP )

This was ahead of a group D clash between Poland and The Netherlands, which is taking place 7km away in the city’s Volksparkstadion, as part of the month-long football tournament.

In a statement on social media, the city’s police said: “At St Pauli there is currently a major police operation.

“According to initial findings, a person threatened police officers with a pickaxe and an incendiary device. The police then used their firearms.

“The attacker was injured and is currently receiving medical treatment.”