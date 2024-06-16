After Scotland’s crushing defeat against Germany in the opening match of the Euros, you could have forgiven Scottish fans for feeling a bit cross. Yet, just as they had raucously greeted their team ahead of kick-off, so they vigorously applauded them at full-time. And as they made their way back into town from the Allianz Arena, many belted out “Flower of Scotland” as vigorously as they had done when the teams lined up before the match. They were not going to let a 5-1 thrashing spoil their joyful mood.

In the days prior to the tournament, the Tartan Army had arrived in Munich in their droves – up to 200,000 reportedly making the trip, despite only 25,000 actually having tickets for the game. The city thronged to the giddy sound of bagpipes, and kilts outnumbered lederhosen, as Scotland’s followers made the most of their first major finals overseas for a quarter of a century.

Locals might have baulked at the prospect of being descended upon by a chanting mass of football fans, but that is to ignore the reputation of the Scottish supporters, who are renowned for bringing fun and friendliness on their travels. Munich might have been less relaxed had it been English hordes pouring in.