The top ranked men’s doubles pair at Wimbledon, Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram, caused controversy during their quarter-final match on Wednesday after calling a halt to their match and demanding for the hawkeye machine to be turned off over a disputed line call.

Salisbury and Ram, the No 1 men’s doubles team in the world, believed they had taken the crucial break at 5-5 in the second set but a challenge from the French pair of Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin determined that their ball had caught the back of the baseline.

It triggered a furious reaction from the Briton Salisbury and his American playing partner Ram, who claimed the technology was at fault and protested to the chair umpire Fergus Murphy.