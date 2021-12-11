The question has been asked all week long and once again Lewis Hamilton was ready to answer it.

"I do believe that everyone here racing comes to win," he said when asked whether a crash between he and rival Max Verstappen could decide the destination of the Formula One drivers' title. "I would like to believe everyone wants to do it the right way - I don't even let that creep into my mind."

One of the great title battles in years is set to come down to one, winner-takes-all race at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday. For Verstappen it would be a first title, for Stevenage-born Hamilton it would be a record-breaking eighth.