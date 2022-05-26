Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori graduate with honours after Italian education
The former Chelsea players secured glory in Italy this season after venturing abroad to fulfil their potential
Tammy Abraham winked towards the Roma bench while rolling around on the Air Albania Stadium turf. In that moment, the English forward showed his growth as a player and a blossoming personality on the pitch to lead Jose Mourinho’s side.
A graduation, on the big stage, gladly doing the dirty work to help carve out a piece of history for one of Italy’s most prestigious clubs: a first European trophy for the Giallorossi and legendary status secured at 24 years of age. He is now part of football heritage, as his boss once famously said.
The same can be said of Fikayo Tomori, who enjoyed his own graduation three days earlier, becoming a Serie A champion and following the Milan lineage at centre-back.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies