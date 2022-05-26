Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori graduate with honours after Italian education

Tammy Abraham winked towards the Roma bench while rolling around on the Air Albania Stadium turf. In that moment, the English forward showed his growth as a player and a blossoming personality on the pitch to lead Jose Mourinho’s side.

A graduation, on the big stage, gladly doing the dirty work to help carve out a piece of history for one of Italy’s most prestigious clubs: a first European trophy for the Giallorossi and legendary status secured at 24 years of age. He is now part of football heritage, as his boss once famously said.

The same can be said of Fikayo Tomori, who enjoyed his own graduation three days earlier, becoming a Serie A champion and following the Milan lineage at centre-back.