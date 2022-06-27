Between controversy and change, Wimbledon set for a year like no other

It’s easy to get the sense that nothing ever changes at Wimbledon. From the pristine grass to the strawberries and cream, the two weeks it spends at the heart of the British summer are reassuringly familiar. With the Championships returning in full bloom this year now all Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted, Andy Murray said he was looking forward to the first “normal” Wimbledon since 2019, but in actuality the All England Club are braced for a tournament like no other.

For an event that prides itself so highly on its history and tradition, change has the potential to be a little jarring. As Centre Court celebrates its 100th year, it will do so on the first full day of play on “Middle Sunday” in the tournament’s history, with Wimbledon falling in line with the other grand slams by offering 14 days of continuous action. The end of “Middle Sunday”, a day which was previously reserved to allow the schedule to catch up in case it was delayed by rain, will also have an impact on “Manic Monday” – the previously frantic afternoon where all 16 men’s and women’s fourth-round matches were held.

When it comes to drama, tournament organisers at the All England Club will hope that, for them at least, most of it has already passed. Wimbledon found itself at odds with the professional tours and the rest of the grand slams in taking the decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from the tournament, in response to the invasion of Ukraine and on the basis of UK government guidance. The tours reacted by stripping Wimbledon of its ranking points, a move that led to some players, including the British men’s No 1 Cameron Norrie, suggesting the Championships would be reduced to an “exhibition” event.