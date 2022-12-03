Why quitting Tory MPs should worry about their future job prospects

Wanted: new job for Conservative MP seeking pastures new. Have hotline to government bigwigs. Please don’t mention illegal parties, sleaze scandals and a crashed economy.

Yes, the trickle of Tories fleeing Westminster is turning into a stampede, with Sajid Javid’s shock announcement that even a former chancellor in his political prime has better things to do.

The two-time leadership hopeful is following young Tory high-flyers out of the door – William Wragg, Dehenna Davison and Chloe Smith, the people who should be the party’s hopes for the future.