Why quitting Tory MPs should worry about their future job prospects

Bosses may not queue up to recruit walk-away Conservatives tarnished by the Boris Johnson and Liz Truss years, writes Rob Merrick

Saturday 03 December 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>Many MPs appear to struggle with giving up the politics bug and remain active in public life </p>

Many MPs appear to struggle with giving up the politics bug and remain active in public life

(PA Archive)

Wanted: new job for Conservative MP seeking pastures new. Have hotline to government bigwigs. Please don’t mention illegal parties, sleaze scandals and a crashed economy.

Yes, the trickle of Tories fleeing Westminster is turning into a stampede, with Sajid Javid’s shock announcement that even a former chancellor in his political prime has better things to do.

The two-time leadership hopeful is following young Tory high-flyers out of the door – William Wragg, Dehenna Davison and Chloe Smith, the people who should be the party’s hopes for the future.

