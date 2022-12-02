Sajid Javid says he will stand down as an MP at the next election

Sajid Javid has said he will not stand as an MP at the next general election.
Mr Javid, who has served as chancellor, home secretary, and health secretary, said he had "wrestled" with the decision of whether to stand down "for some time".
"This decision will not mark the end of my Parliamentary activity, particularly for the causes I care deeply about. Nor will it impact my duties as a local MP on behalf of constituents across Bromsgrove, Mr Javid said in a letter to Paul Uppal, chairman of his local Bromsgrove Conservative association
"Being the local MP and serving in Government has been the privilege of my life and I am immensely grateful for the opportunity to serve.
"I always sought to make decisions in the national interest, and in line with my values, and I can only hope my best was sufficient.
"I will of course continue to support my friend the Prime Minister and the people of Bromsgrove in any way I can."
Mr Javid has represented Bromsgrove in the midlands since 2010 and is currently a backbencher.
His last role was a secretary of state for health and social care, a job he did until he resigned in July this year – triggering the ousting of Boris Johnson.
More follows...
