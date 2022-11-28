Jump to content

Rishi Sunak warned he has only ‘six months’ to get a grip as Tory rebellions grow

PM faces ‘real danger’, warns Conservative ex-chairman – as MPs revolt over wind farms, housebuilding and crackdown on overseas students

Adam Forrest
Sunday 27 November 2022 17:37
Rishi Sunak warned by ex-Tory chairman he has only ‘six months’ to get a grip

Rishi Sunak has been warned he has only six months to get a grip on government and transform Conservative Party fortunes, as a series of major rebellions by Tory MPs gained momentum.

Former party chairman Sir Jake Berry added his name on Sunday to the list of Tory figures trying to force the prime minister to drop his de facto ban on new onshore wind farms.

Levelling-up secretary Michael Gove is also understood to want an end to the onshore wind moratorium, after Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Cop26 president Alok Sharma backed a rebel amendment.

