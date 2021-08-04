Will UK citizens need a visa to enter the EU under Brexit?

Q You wrote about the UK removing the opportunity for European Union citizens to visit Britain using only an ID card. But the EU are less than gracious. They are more than happy to introduce a visa charge soon. We’re not reciprocating with that charge. So wasn’t it reasonable of us to impose a requirement for EU travellers to have passports?

Name supplied

A From 1 October, the long-standing privilege for citizens of European Union countries to enter the UK will end. This represents one of the pledges made by Brexiteers in the referendum on EU membership. At the time, there were concerns about security shortcomings for ID cards compared with passports, allowing illicit migration to the UK. Ironically, the rejection of identity cards comes as the European Union rolls out ID innovative requirements that are more secure than passports – with chips storing biometric details such as fingerprints.