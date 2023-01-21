I’m planning a budget Bulgarian trip, any advice?
Simon Calder answers your questions on Balkan getaways, day flights from New York and how to plan a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Australia
Q Any advice on taking a budget break to Bulgarian cities such as Plovdiv and Sofia?
Paul W
A Bulgaria, like neighbouring Romania, is a Balkan nation that deserves far more attention from UK travellers. It is also outstanding value, with costs for everything from coffee to accommodation about one-third of what you might pay in western Europe.
