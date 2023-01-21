Jump to content

Travel questions

I’m planning a budget Bulgarian trip, any advice?

Simon Calder answers your questions on Balkan getaways, day flights from New York and how to plan a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Australia

Saturday 21 January 2023 09:38
Comments
<p>St Alexander Nevsky Cathedral in Sofia is well worth a drive-by </p>

St Alexander Nevsky Cathedral in Sofia is well worth a drive-by

(Getty/iStock)

Q Any advice on taking a budget break to Bulgarian cities such as Plovdiv and Sofia?

Paul W

A Bulgaria, like neighbouring Romania, is a Balkan nation that deserves far more attention from UK travellers. It is also outstanding value, with costs for everything from coffee to accommodation about one-third of what you might pay in western Europe.

