Travel questions

Why am I being charged £220 to fly to Tenerife?

Simon Calder answers your questions on the Canary Islands, Esta red tape and costly errors

Monday 16 January 2023 16:42
<p>Sunrise over Puerto de Santiago in the Canary Islands </p>

Sunrise over Puerto de Santiago in the Canary Islands

(iStock)

Q Why have easyJet prices gone mad: £220 to fly to Tenerife, with £100 more on top if taking a suitcase?

Johnny S

A I am not sure that £220 is a particularly excessive fare for a flight of more than 1,800 miles. My back-of-a-boarding card calculation (with help from easyJet’s published accounts) is that the average seat on the average easyJet flight last year cost the carrier £70. The length of the average flight: 742 miles. That is 10.6p per mile. While there is certainly not a linear relationship between cost and distance, the cost of that seat to the Canary Islands is certainly above £100. On many dates this winter, easyJet is charging far less than that: Gatwick to Tenerife for £23 one-way on 20 March, for example.

