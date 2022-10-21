Jump to content

Travel questions

How can I book a first-class train just before Christmas?

Simon Calder answers your questions on festive travel, French strikes and cancelled flights

Friday 21 October 2022 21:30
The festive season can be a frustrating time to travel

The festive season can be a frustrating time to travel

Q I am planning to travel from Preston to London for the pre-Christmas weekend, 17 and 18 December. I want to travel in first class for a bit of extra comfort at what I imagine will be a very busy time. I made a note to check out fares from Preston to London in late September, 12 weeks prior to departure, so I could hopefully get some cheaper tickets. But none were available, and there is still no sign. Is this because of future strikes?

Sharon C

A You and hundreds of thousands of other people who are hoping to travel around Christmas and new year are understandably exasperated by the inability currently to book tickets for express trains to and from London on the West Coast Main Line. Avanti West Coast is the train operator linking northwest England (as well as the West Midlands, North Wales and southern Scotland) with London Euston. The firm would love to be able to sell you a confirmed first-class ticket. But right now it doesn’t know exactly what its timetable will be. However, I am confident that the usual hourly fast train to London Euston will be running – subject to strikes.

