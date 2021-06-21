Do I need a Covid test to travel to Northern Ireland?

Q I am travelling from London to Belfast for a funeral next week. I am struggling to find clear instruction on whether I require a Covid test before flying, and if so what test? I am flying with British Airways/Aer Lingus and am at my wits’ end working it out.

Name supplied

A Sorry to hear of the reason for your journey. For any intra-UK journey between the nations, such as England to Northern Ireland, no testing or documentation is required. (The only travel restrictions I am aware of are between Scotland and Blackburn, Bolton, Manchester and Salford – the latter two starting from tomorrow.)