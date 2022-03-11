Can I claim compensation now that my cruise won’t be docking in Russia?

Simon Calder answers your questions on Baltic cruises, finding a hotel for the World Cup in Doha, Schengen area passport rules, and fuel surcharges for flights

Friday 11 March 2022 12:18
Comments
<p>The cruise lines have quite a high bar for what they would call a ‘significant’ change</p>

The cruise lines have quite a high bar for what they would call a ‘significant’ change

(Getty/iStock)

Q I have a Baltic cruise booked in July. The cruise line has changed the itinerary: taken out St Petersburg (quite rightly) and Helsinki, and added overnight stops at two existing ports: Copenhagen and Stockholm. There is an additional day at sea, which is the last thing I want. That seems to me to be a “significant change” – which, I understand, entitles me to a full cash refund. But the cruise line is offering only a voucher. What is the best way to proceed?

Name supplied

A Tens of thousands of passengers are in the same position as you. Following Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, cruise-ship calls at St Petersburg have been cancelled. Traditionally the port has been the focal point of Baltic cruises, often with a two-night stop to enable travellers to make the most of the most beautiful of Russian cities.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in