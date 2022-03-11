Can I claim compensation now that my cruise won’t be docking in Russia?

Q I have a Baltic cruise booked in July. The cruise line has changed the itinerary: taken out St Petersburg (quite rightly) and Helsinki, and added overnight stops at two existing ports: Copenhagen and Stockholm. There is an additional day at sea, which is the last thing I want. That seems to me to be a “significant change” – which, I understand, entitles me to a full cash refund. But the cruise line is offering only a voucher. What is the best way to proceed?

Name supplied

A Tens of thousands of passengers are in the same position as you. Following Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, cruise-ship calls at St Petersburg have been cancelled. Traditionally the port has been the focal point of Baltic cruises, often with a two-night stop to enable travellers to make the most of the most beautiful of Russian cities.