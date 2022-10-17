Jump to content

Travel questions

What is the United Arab Emirates’ policy on prescription drugs?

Simon Calder answers your questions on bringing pain medication into Dubai, booking flights to Turkey and visiting California

Monday 17 October 2022 21:30
<p>Dubai has strict rules on any drugs containing opioid analgesics</p>

Dubai has strict rules on any drugs containing opioid analgesics

(Getty)

Q I am travelling to Dubai in November. I take Tramadol, which is illegal there. I have been looking on the internet and am getting mixed messages. Do you know how I can take only the amount of Tramadol that I need into Dubai?

Name withheld

A The painkiller Tramadol was first developed 60 years ago and has been on the market since 1977. Dr Simon Cotton, senior lecturer at the University of Birmingham, says: “The drug is recognised as a painkiller with a potency around 10 per cent that of morphine. It is used to treat moderate to severe acute and chronic pain.”

