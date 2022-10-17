Travel questions
What is the United Arab Emirates’ policy on prescription drugs?
Simon Calder answers your questions on bringing pain medication into Dubai, booking flights to Turkey and visiting California
Q I am travelling to Dubai in November. I take Tramadol, which is illegal there. I have been looking on the internet and am getting mixed messages. Do you know how I can take only the amount of Tramadol that I need into Dubai?
Name withheld
A The painkiller Tramadol was first developed 60 years ago and has been on the market since 1977. Dr Simon Cotton, senior lecturer at the University of Birmingham, says: “The drug is recognised as a painkiller with a potency around 10 per cent that of morphine. It is used to treat moderate to severe acute and chronic pain.”
