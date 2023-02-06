What’s the best destination for a last-minute luxury getaway?

Q Urgent: how can I find a week’s break to a five star all-inclusive, somewhere warm, leaving in the next couple of days? Ideally a sort-of spa with yoga/pilates, massages, warm water to swim in, walks, good healthy food and alcohol. I’ve been doing searches on the internet and getting a load of inappropriate suggestions back, eg a search for “last minute getaway 5* all inclusive” and dates coming back for November. Can you recommend anything, ideally from East Midlands airport?

Tracey F

A I recommend you talk to a good travel agent who will deploy their expertise to find the right solution for you. But since you ask, my recommendations are very straightforward. At this time of year, the solution to your needs is likely to be found in the Atlantic islands (the Canaries plus Madeira and Porto Santo), the Mediterranean, Morocco’s Atlantic coast or Egypt’s Red Sea shores. I reckon you have more chance of indulgence and walks in the first two.