How far in advance can I book a train across France?
Simon Calder answers your questions on French sojourns, strikes and Christmas gifts
Q It might be too early, but I am going to Marseilles and Nice for the Rugby World Cup in September. When is the earliest I can book a train from Paris to the south?
David E
A Eurostar, commendably, allows bookings almost 11 months (actually 330 days) ahead. So you can comfortably book your London-Paris trip now and lock into a reasonable fare.
