Travel Questions

How far in advance can I book a train across France?

Simon Calder answers your questions on French sojourns, strikes and Christmas gifts

Friday 23 December 2022 21:30

<p>A view of Marseille with Notre-Dame de la Garde basilica on top of the hill</p>

A view of Marseille with Notre-Dame de la Garde basilica on top of the hill

(iStock)

Q It might be too early, but I am going to Marseilles and Nice for the Rugby World Cup in September. When is the earliest I can book a train from Paris to the south?

David E

A Eurostar, commendably, allows bookings almost 11 months (actually 330 days) ahead. So you can comfortably book your London-Paris trip now and lock into a reasonable fare.

