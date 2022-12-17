Which seaside town doesn’t get the love it deserves?
Simon Calder answers your questions on underrated coastal spots, trips to Morocco and how to get the most out of your Spain-France cruise
Q What’s the most underrated seaside resort in the UK?
Megan
A The short answer is: almost anywhere in Northern Ireland. Far too few people from the other UK nations are aware of the fun, food and spectacular shoreline scenery along the country’s coast. I particularly like Portstewart and Ballycastle on the north coast, and Newcastle in the southeast has the bonus of easy access to Ulster’s highest mountains.
