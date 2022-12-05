Is it recommended to fly on Christmas Day?
Simon Calder answers your questions on Christmas Day flights, visiting Miami and Indonesia’s laws on unmarried sex
Q Would you recommend flying on Christmas Day?
Rachel C
A Yes. Reaching an airport on Christmas Day is challenging: public transport is largely reduced to National Express and Megabus coach services from larger cities to major airports – especially London Heathrow, Gatwick, Stansted and Luton, and Manchester.
