Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Travel questions

Is it recommended to fly on Christmas Day?

Simon Calder answers your questions on Christmas Day flights, visiting Miami and Indonesia’s laws on unmarried sex

Monday 05 December 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>Air fares will be lower on Christmas Day </p>

Air fares will be lower on Christmas Day

(AP)

Q Would you recommend flying on Christmas Day?

Rachel C

A Yes. Reaching an airport on Christmas Day is challenging: public transport is largely reduced to National Express and Megabus coach services from larger cities to major airports – especially London Heathrow, Gatwick, Stansted and Luton, and Manchester.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in