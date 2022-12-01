9 best last-minute winter holiday destinations for December sun

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The run-up to Christmas can often seem the most densely packed, rather than the most wonderful, time of the year.

As the nights draw in, temperature drops and social engagements spiral, what could be better than escaping all the hecticness and swapping the UK for somewhere warm, whether for a few days or a few weeks?

Here’s The Independent travel team’s top picks for places where you can get some last-minute winter sun this December.

Bali

Bali has wild rural landscapes, as well as pristine beaches (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

This Indonesian isle is the thinking person’s Southeast Asia holiday. Packed into its 5,780 square kilometres are not only golden, wave-lapped beaches (with some frisky surf for board riders), but also tranquil, unspoiled temples, mountainous hikes, coffee plantations, healers, dozens of takes on fried rice, and some of the best spa culture on the planet. December and January see average daily temperatures of around 27C, though you will get the odd tropical downpour. Don’t believe the headlines about Bali being spoilt by tourism, but do embark on some research and planning to ensure you’re going to the most naturally beautiful and least generic areas. Parts of the west coast and upper east coast are incredibly wild; in fact, the further north you go, the more locals and fewest tourists you’ll encounter (the airport is right in the south of the island). Don’t miss Ubud, its cultural and mystic capital towards the centre, and a crossroads for interesting digital nomads from all over the globe. Lucy Thackray

Mexico

A cenote on Mexico’s Caribbean coast (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Central America’s big-hitter is great for couples or families who don’t agree on the best way to spend a holiday: there are equal opportunities for beach lounging and intrepid exploration. Head to its Caribbean coast, around the Yucatan Peninsula, to find white and golden sandy beaches and bright turquoise shallows bathed in tropical sunshine, as well as palm trees and colourful hippie villages among the swathes of mega-resorts. Must-dos for itchy-footed adventurers include the Mayan temples at Chichen Itza, Coba or Tulum; visits to cities such as pretty Merida; plunging into a cenote, one of the area’s natural swimming holes; and swimming with whale sharks on a boat trip off the east coast (aim for July to August to catch these eight-metre-long gentle giants). Got time for more? Fly back via Mexico City, one of the coolest food and art capitals in the world. LT

Mauritius

Chamarel Waterfalls, Mauritius (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

For pristine white beaches and aquamarine lagoons your eyes almost can’t believe are real, the Maldives and Seychelles are near-universally agreed upon as the most brochure-perfect winter destinations. But we like Mauritius, their southerly Indian Ocean cousin, for blinding-white beaches with a side of great local cuisine, live music and inland adventure - and it’s just as balmy, with 27-28C daily highs in midwinter. This is the sort of place you can have lobster and champagne in bougie beach club restaurants, but see a gang of happy local kids playing football on the sand in front of you. Hire a guide for at least one day off the beach to see some of the island’s natural wonders: giant lilypads at Pamplemousses Botanical Garden, say, or head-spinning views of its raw beauty from a hike up Le Morne Brabant peak. Some truly cool hotels top off the experience - try adults-only SALT for a high-style boutique number built around buying from local suppliers and engaging with local creatives. LT

Vietnam

Quy Nhon beach on the island of Phu Quoc (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

With winning flavours, beautiful cities and countryside, sobering history and idyllic beach resorts, Vietnam is a stellar holiday spot even without the added bonus of winter warmth. Thankfully, it also has this in abundance: the average daily maximum is 31C and the average minimum is 24C. For reclining on white sand beaches and paddling in bath-warm, turquoise waves, head to Phu Quoc, a formerly sleepy tropical island turned resort hotspot. Back on the mainland, it’s worth checking out the nation’s two biggest cities: Ho Chi Minh (formerly Saigon) to the south, Hanoi to the north. The temperatures in the latter will be cooler, but this time of year is also typically drier and sunnier than monsoon season. And it’s worth it to soak up the capital’s centuries-old architecture, complete with French and Chinese influences, plus explore its ancient temples and chaotic Old Quarter. Helen Coffey

Morocco

Check out the city of Essaouira in Morocco (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

This north African nation is slightly cooler than heading for southeast Asia, but it still enjoys average temperatures of 21 degrees Celsius, with highs of 25C and lows of 17C in December. And you can better your chances of upping the heat by picking destinations that are further south. Hit up laid-back, beachy Essaouira or culture-packed Marrakech for mild days spent exploring with little chance of rain and fewer crowds than in peak season. At this time of year it’s much easier to get out and discover the Sahara Desert - unbearably scorching in summer - with clear skies and less dust making December a prime month for stargazing. The lower temps also make for a better experience when trekking in the Atlas Mountains - just be sure to go with an experienced guide. HC

Canary Islands

The small, rugged island of La Gomera in the Canaries (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

This Spanish archipelago in the Atlantic, off the coast of Africa, is a British favourite when it comes to winter sun. The islands are warm, rather than scorching; expect average highs of 24C and average lows of 17. Water temperatures are around 21C for pleasant sea swims, and only around 1mm of rain falls in December during the entire month, while sunny skies are still fairly common. Tenerife is the biggest island, but there’s also Lanzarote, Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura, La Palma and tiny La Gomera and El Hierro to pick from. The islands are known for their lunar-esque volcanic landscapes, with black and white sand beaches. And Tenerife even has its own active volcano, Mt. Teide, plus an astronomical observatory. HC

Qatar

Dhow Harbour in Doha Bay (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

This extraordinarily rich Gulf emirate may have some regrets about, er, persuading Fifa to allow it to host the World Cup 2022: Qatar’s human rights have been as much in the spotlight as its shiny new stadiums. And once the final whistle blows on 18 December, the nation will have an absurd number of hotel rooms to fill – almost as many as Dubai, but with far less connectivity and profile. All of which spells winter sun bargains. Good hotels are selling for less than £50 for a double room from 20 December onwards, and copious flights via Istanbul are available for around £420 (or direct for about £100 more). On arrival, beaches are abundant. The main cultural attraction in the capital, Doha, is the stunning new National Museum, telling the Qatar story from pre-history to untold wealth from oil. A key exhibit is the vast 18th-century Baroda Carpet, embroidered with gems. The Museum of Islamic Art is also spectacular and well worth a visit. In the far southeast of Qatar, close to the Saudi border, the Khor Al-Adaid area – also known as the “Inland Sea” – comprises the nation’s biggest nature reserve. January is the coolest month in Qatar, but the average high is still 18C. Simon Calder

Egypt

Hurghada has plentiful beach resorts (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

For several new years I have made a note to travel to Egypt the moment the Grand Egyptian Museum opens in new location close to the pyramids in Giza. I am still waiting to witness the entire Tutanhkamun collection within a spectacular new structure, but meanwhile Egypt remains the most reliable location for guaranteed winter sun – with astonishing archaeology for those who seek an extra dimension to their trip. Luxor (average January high 23C) and Aswan on the Nile are the optimum locations for proximity to antiquity. Most British visitors, though, will be found on the Red Sea shores: either around Hurghada on the western side, or in the resort strip of Sharm el Sheikh (22C in January) on the Sinai Peninsula. SC

Sri Lanka

A Sri Lanka tea plantation (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The tourism industry in this beautiful, teardrop-shaped island in the Indian Ocean has suffered dreadfully as political and economic strife continues. Reports from recent returnees say hotel occupancy is still extremely low, even though the Foreign Office lifted its warning against all but essential travel at the end of August 2022. Yet causes for optimism remain that this winter could see a revival of tourism. India, the vast neighbour to the north, has effectively quashed visitor numbers from the UK by removing the option to get an e-visa. As a result, many people who habitually holiday in winter in Kerala and Goa are heading for Sri Lanka instead. Most of the island’s places of interest are in the south-west quadrant. The capital, Colombo, the beaches of the south-west and the city of Galle are all on the tourism circuit, as are the handsome hill towns of Kandy and Nuwara Eliya. SC