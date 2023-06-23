The best Vietnam holiday destinations: When to travel and where to stay

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Vietnam, a southeast Asian country bountiful with charm, cultural diversity and culinary delights, boasts striking scenery for both a blissful holiday on white sands and backpacking adventures through Unesco World Heritage Sites such as Ha Long Bay.

The versatility of the Vietnamese landscape, with its urban hubs such as capital Hanoi, rolling rice fields and limestone mountains, is what makes Vietnam an oasis for nature lovers and adventurers alike.

Buddhist pagodas, lantern festivals and wellness retreats are highlights of a visit, alongside tours (fuelled by local coffee made with condensed milk) through fresh food markets. Meanwhile, heritage trails to historic sites from the Vietnam War (known in Vietnam as the American War) and the Communist era are sure to entice history buffs.

There are also small island archipelagos clustered offshore for paradise-like beach holidays, while global tourist hotspots, like the largest city Ho Chi Minh, beg to be explored.

From where to stay and when to travel, here’s The Independent’s selection of holiday destinations to inspire your next trip to Vietnam.

Hanoi

The famous shopping markets on Train Street in Hanoi (Getty Images)

Vietnam’s cosmopolitan capital in the north, Hanoi, is home to buzzing night markets, narrow trade streets and Buddhist temples, with a fusion of historical and 21st century sights creating its lively atmosphere. Ancient paths through the 14th-century Old Quarter jostle with contemporary art galleries, while the city’s authentic cuisine is best tasted by indulging in street food such as Pho and bun cha, the budget options abundant between pint-sized watering holes on the chaotic urban track of Train Street.

When to visit Hanoi

A good time to visit Hanoi is from April to November, as temperatures are the highest and rainfall predictions are the lowest. Average daily temperatures reach highs of 28C in the April shoulder season.

Where to stay

Scent Premium Hotel is the ultimate modern stay in Hanoi. Elegant rooms are fitted with en-suite bathrooms, mini-bars and have city and lake views, with diverse breakfasts complimentary to the stay in the heart of the Old Quarter.

Ho Chi Minh City

Buddhist pagodas overlook Ho Chi Minh City (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Formerly known as Saigon, Ho Chi Minh City in the southeast is the economic capital of Vietnam and is also its most heavily populated region. In a marriage of tradition and modernity, Ho Chi Minh is the metropolis where pagodas meet skyscrapers and innovative commerce hubs thrive. Elaborate French colonial architecture, including the Notre Dame Cathedral and landmarks such as the War Remnants Museum and Cu Chi tunnel network used by the Viet Cong during the American War, are historical highlights in this fast-paced city.

When to visit Ho Chi Minh City

It’s dry season from December to March, which is an ideal time to go. The hottest month for a trip to Ho Chi Minh is in April, where average highs of 35C can be sweltering compared to comfortable lows of 24C in the coolest month, December.

Where to stay

Fusion Original Saigon Centre offers guests a rooftop pool, a restaurant and an attractive central location. Eccentric artwork accents the walls of spacious rooms with cosy seating areas, sprawling city views and comfortable beds.

Halong Bay

Halong Bay is known for its azure waters and limestone rock islands (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Postcard-perfect scenery greets visitors cruising to Halong Bay in northeast Vietnam. A Unesco World Heritage Site since 1994, Halong, meaning “descending dragon”, is one of Vietnam’s most spectacular natural wonders. Emerald waters, 1,600 islets, off-shore islands – mostly uninhabited – and caves dot the diverse landscape, where limestone rock formations are millions of years old. Scuba diving and sea kayaking with marine life to floating fishing communities are popular pastimes on this part of the Gulf of Tonkin. On land, rock climb and hike in mountainous Cát Bà National Park or absorb the mystical aura of Halong Bay from a long stretch of golden beach.

When to visit Ha Long Bay

The shoulder tourism seasons of March, April, September and October are the best time to visit Halong Bay for optimum weather conditions that avoid the monsoon season. The year-round daily temperature is 29C, with June being the hottest month.

Where to stay

Budget stays at Bao Phuc Hotel offer guests a shared lounge, terrace and cosy doubles just 600m from Tung Thu Beach. There’s also a garden, bike hire and friendly staff at the accommodation ideal for a stopover in Cat Ba on a boat tour of Halong Bay.

Phú Quốc

Idyllic white sands blanket palm-tree fringed beaches on Phú Quốc (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Think seafront resorts on white powder beaches and palm-fringed shores in Phú Quốc island in the Gulf of Thailand, a protected Unesco Biosphere Reserve since 2006. The largest of Vietnam’s islands, with 150km of unspoiled coastline, it’s the ideal tropical holiday destination with secluded coves, vibrant nightlife and authentic day and night seafood markets in Duong Dong town. The fish sauce in particular is hailed as a treat for the tastebuds. Phú Quốc National Park blankets more than half the island with dense jungle and rainforest and hiking trails are plentiful. Coined “Pearl Island” by the locals for its gleaming sands and pearl farms, Phú Quốc offers winter sun and spectacular sunsets from the famous beaches of Sao Beach and Long Beach.

When to visit Phú Quốc

October to April are the driest months to visit Phú Quốc, with daily temperatures reaching up to 32C.

Where to stay

A few steps from Long Beach, Salinda Resort in Phu Quoc exudes luxury and authentic Vietnamese charm. Buffet breakfasts fuse American and Asian cuisines and are included in your stay, while an in-house bar, terrace and billiards tables await guests staying in the sea view rooms.

Hội An

Colourful lanterns decorate wooden boats on the Thu Bon River in Hoi An (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Step back in time to the ancient charm of Hoi An city on Vietnam’s central coast. Colourful temples, shophouses and budget boutique hotels line canals and the rustic Old Town district amid several family farms cultivating local produce for the markets. Sometimes referenced as the “Venice of Vietnam”, the beguiling former trading port at the mouth of the Thu Bon River was a settlement for merchants in the 15th century and the legacy of the Chinese, Japanese and European cultures remains evident in the cuisine (Bahn mi is a speciality) and grand design of the lantern-lit streets.

When to visit Hội An

The best time to visit Hội An is between February and July, the height of the summer season. The daily temperatures are around 26-35C during these months before the monsoon season takes hold in winter.

Where to stay

Hoi An Golden Holiday Hotel boasts modern rooms with skyline views for bargain prices. A five-minute drive from the centre of Hoi An, an outdoor pool, shuttle services and complimentary breakfasts welcome visitors to the ancient town.

Nha Trang

Take a tropical holiday to Nha Trang for a relaxing stay on golden sands (Getty Images)

Nha Trang, Vietnam’s crowning jewel of coastal resorts in the south, is a tourism hub with 6km of golden sand beaches, untouched archipelagos and azure waters framed by a high skyline and rolling hillsides. The popular scuba and backpacking spot is also home to ruins and architecture from the ancient Champa Kingdom, including the Po Nagar towers. Intersecting streets make it easy to explore the unique salt fields, hot springs and waterfalls of Nha Trang on foot and there’s even an island theme park for families and thrillseekers to enjoy, connected to the mainland by a 3,320m sea-crossing cable car.

When to visit Nha Trang

Head to Nha Trang during February-May for average daily temperatures of around 26C, or in June and July for higher temperatures but a greater risk of rainy days but a chance to catch some of Nha Trang’s summer festivals.

Where to stay

If affordable rooms and sea view swimming pools in a beachfront location are your hotel non-negotiables, Azura Gold Hotel should fit the bill. Less than 100m from Nha Trang Beach, the tropically decorated Azura is an ideal spot for soaking in the sunshine.

Huế

Hue, Vietnam was once the seat of Nguyen Dynasty emperors (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Once the national capital of Vietnam (from 1802 to 1945) and the seat of the ancient Nguyen Dynasty, the dynamic city of Hue boasts a long history of imperial glory as seen in the ornate shrines and palaces that surround the intersecting Perfume River. Reminders of the once royal riverside town include an Unesco designated site, the Complex of Hue Monuments in Thua Thien, and the Forbidden Purple City, once home to the imperial family – their tombs remain, highlighting the decadent and luxurious lives once lived in the 19th-century Đại Nội citadel. Embrace Hue’s slow pace of life while exploring the exotic landscape and feast like a king on Bun Bo Hue and local produce from the fertile landscape.

When to visit Huế

January to April is an ideal time to visit Huế, as it’s after the peak of monsoon season. While you can still expect daily rainfall from Huế’s tropical climate, a light drizzle can be a refreshing break from average daily temperature peaks of 25-35C.

Where to stay

Pilgrimage Village Boutique Resort offers unrivalled luxury and world-class service in the tranquil Thua Thien Hue. The rustic resort features Vietnamese restaurants, spa treatments and hospitality with complimentary busses shuttling travellers into Hue. Huts, bungalows and villas dot the lush jungle – some with private pools and wellness facilities.

