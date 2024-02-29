Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Cambodia, the southeast Asian country roughly a third of the size of France, and home to around 17 million people, is a land of contrasts.

Bordering Thailand, Laos and Vietnam, this beautiful country boasts lush forests, ancient temples and plentiful wildlife experiences. Its delectable cuisine is known for its fragrant fish dishes, stirfries and noodle soups, plus Cambodian sausages – a cooking class is a great way to get to know the place.

While it’s best known for its Angkor Wat temple complex – a Unesco World Heritage Site, and one of the largest religious monuments in the world – it’s also home to some of Asia’s most picture-perfect beaches.

Although the majority of Cambodia is land-locked, the 275 miles of coastline that it does, on the Gulf of Thailand, have is well worth exploring. Major development is happening in some areas, so it’s worth seeking out the latest updates before you book.

We’ve rounded the best spots to stake your parasol and soak up the scenery.

Long Beach (Sok San), Koh Rong

Koh Rong, home to beautiful Long Beach, is accessible by ferry from Sihanoukville City (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Situated on the idyllic island of Koh Rong, Long Beach is characterised by 7km of powder white sand, lapped by aquamarine waters. While the island’s main town, Koh Toch, is dominated by backpackers, boozing and blaring music, Long Beach remains reasonably untouched by tourist standards.

Despite this, there’s a good range of facilities, including food and drink outlets, plus several beach bungalows and, more recently, the arrival of the island’s only five-star hotel, Royal Sands.

When the sun goes down, look out for bioluminescent plankton lighting up the shoreline.

This tropical paradise provided the backdrop for season 32 of the reality TV show Survivor, but don’t worry – you won’t have to fish for your own supper.

Lonely Beach, Koh Rong

You’ll find Lonely Beach in the far north of Koh Rong, backed by lush forest (Getty Images)

Expect solitude in spades on Lonely Beach, which sits at the isolated northern tip of Koh Rong, far from the bars and bustle further south. This golden arc of sand fringed by swaying palm trees is the ideal spot for some alone time, before watching the sunset and feasting on locally-caught seafood. There’s little in the way of shops or conveniences, however, so make sure you arrive prepared.

Koh Tonsay (Rabbit Island)

Koh Tonsay isn’t overrun with rabbits – rather it’s named for the supposed shape of the island (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Deserted beaches, clear shallow waters and a simple pace of life make the tiny island of Koh Tonsay the perfect place in which to get back to nature. In an increasingly connected world, Koh Tonsay has limited internet, no luxury hotels and very little else to occupy your mind. It does have peace and natural beauty, however, so if you’re looking to get off the beaten track, this is a great option.

Access to the island is via a 30-minute boat trip from the southern town of Kep, although construction of a new port is “more than 50 per cent complete”, with ambitions of “significantly boost[ing] tourism”, according to local media. Visit now before everyone else catches on.

Long Set Beach, Koh Rong

The white sands of Long Set Beach, Koh Rong, are backed by jungle (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Also known as 4km beach, Long Set Beach on Koh Rong is home to soft, white sand and warm turquoise water. This peaceful spot is surrounded by lush jungle, with cashew, mango and coconut trees and it’s the perfect place to make your paradise island fantasy a reality.

Lazy Beach, Koh Rong Sanloem

Lazy Beach on Koh Rong Sanloem remained untouched, while other nearby beaches are being developed (Getty Images)

Situated off the coast of Sihanoukville, Koh Rong Sanloem is Koh Rong’s sister island. Like much of Cambodia’s picturesque coastline, it’s fallen victim to land grabs from luxury and foreign investment, at the expense of local businesses. For now, Lazy Beach remains untouched, however, with vanilla sands and emerald-blue waters. Take a 40-minute trek through the jungle to find this paradise, or a speedboat from Sihanoukville.

Saracen Bay, Koh Rong Sanloem

Saracen Bay is the main tourist beach on Koh Rong Sanloem (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Hop on a speedboat from Sihanoukville to get to Saracen Bay, a beautiful curve of white sand stretching for 2.5km. After splashing about in the shallow crystalline waters, feast on local fish washed down with fresh coconut water. Development has begun here, however, so it’s worth checking before you travel.

Otres Beach, Sihanoukville

Otres Beach is Sihanoukville’s main beach (Getty Images)

Once upon a time, this region of Cambodia was one of the country’s most loved seaside resorts. In recent years, however, much of Sihanoukville has been transformed beyond recognition by major construction and mega casinos. Otres Beach’s strip of white sand is still beautiful, however. Visit now before it’s gone for good.