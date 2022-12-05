Robot dog named ‘Dave’ helping build tunnel at Heathrow Airport

A robotic dog nicknamed “Dave” is being used as part of a trial to assist with construction work at Heathrow Airport.

The Spot the Dog robot is being used on the Heathrow Cargo Tunnel project to improve productivity and support the digitalisation of construction.

“Dave” is able to navigate challenging, confined spaces, keeping construction workers safe.

It operates alongside industrial technology company Trimble’s field capture technology to collect building data, which can then be used with 3D models and augmented reality.

